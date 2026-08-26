Super Why's Comic Book Adventures Screening (multiple dates)

Join WBAA, WFYI and the WFYI Family Members Group for a sneak peek of SUPER WHY'S COMIC BOOK ADVENTURES! Enjoy an early screening of the first episode along with light refreshments and activities.

Dates and locations:

October 12 at 10:30 a.m. at West Lafayette Public Library

October 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Tippecanoe County Public Library

Show Description:

The Super Readers are back! SUPER WHY’S COMIC BOOK ADVENTURES, a PBS KIDS animated preschool series for children ages 3-5, premieres Monday, October 5, 2026. This all-new, full-length, half-hour animated series builds on the legacy and success of the Emmy-nominated series “Super Why!” and the ”Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures” shorts.

Support for the WFYI Family Members Group is provided by The Point in Real Estate - Claire-Anne Aikman, Herron Classical Schools and Indy Eleven.