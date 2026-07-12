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Tales from the Script

Tales from the Script

Greater Lafayette Playwrights hosts two evenings of new short play readings with a spooky/horror vibe, October 14 and October 15. The free event begins at 7 p.m. each night at MatchBOX Coworking Studio in downtown Lafayette.

MatchBOX Coworking Studio
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 15, 2026.

Event Supported By

Greater Lafayette Playwrights

Artist Group Info

Greater Lafayette Playwrights
MatchBOX Coworking Studio
17 S. 6th St, Suite X
Lafayette, Indiana 47901
7655889295
hello@matchboxstudio.org
mbx.studio