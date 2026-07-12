Tales from the Script
Tales from the Script
Greater Lafayette Playwrights hosts two evenings of new short play readings with a spooky/horror vibe, October 14 and October 15. The free event begins at 7 p.m. each night at MatchBOX Coworking Studio in downtown Lafayette.
MatchBOX Coworking Studio
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
Greater Lafayette Playwrights
Artist Group Info
Greater Lafayette Playwrights
MatchBOX Coworking Studio
17 S. 6th St, Suite XLafayette, Indiana 47901
7655889295
hello@matchboxstudio.org