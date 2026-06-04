The Art Playground

This summer studio is designed for young artists who learn best through play, curiosity, and experimentation! Rather than following step-by-step projects, students are invited to explore art materials at their own pace, follow their ideas, and discover what happens when creativity is given time and space.

Students choose how they create whether that is working independently, collaborating with peers, or simply experimenting. Educators act as facilitators rather than instructors, supporting curiosity, problem-solving, and exploration.

Grades: 4 - 7

Times: 1:00 - 2:30 pm or 3:30 - 5:00 pm

Dates: Fridays in July - July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31

Location: The Art Studio at The Arts Federation

638 North St Lafayette, IN 47901