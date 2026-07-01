Wabash Riverfest

Free to the public and great for all ages. Join us at Tapawingo Park from 9a – 4p for float trips, art classes, fishing lessons, canoe races, and much more! We have lots of on-land arts programs available for all ages. 🤳🌳 Sign up for a free nature photography with smartphones workshop. 🎸👩🏽‍🎤 Enjoy music by the Songwriters of Mid-North Indiana (SAMI) 🖍 Chill out in the shade at our coloring station 👩🏽‍🎨 Sign up for a free riverfront charcoal drawing class Nature is for everyone! Check out more of our activities on the Riverfest website: https://wabashriverfest.com/ You can also Volunteer at the event, and earn a FREE event T-shirt and other river-friendly gifts - learn more here https://wabashriverfest.com/volunteer/