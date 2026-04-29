Current Date: November 16, 2026

NEWS RELEASE (for immediate release)

Winter Works 2026 Dance Concert

Purdue Contemporary Dance Company

Friday, December 11 - 7:30pm

Saturday, December 12 - 2:30pm & 7:30pm

$19.50 Adults - $12.50 Students - $15.50 Senior - $8.00 Child 12 & under

Please contact Holly Jaycox, Director of PCDC, at 765.494.5993 or hollyj@purdue.edu for more information.

The Purdue Contemporary Dance Company (PCDC), housed in the Department of Theatre and Dance in the Patti and Rusty Rueff School of Design, Art, and Performance, presents five new works choreographed by dance faculty and select student artists. Faculty and students across the Department of Theatre and Dance collaborate intensively to create original art on the stage, and to prepare students for careers in these performative disciplines. Original movement is created in the studio for each work over the course of the entire semester. All works are accompanied by original music/sound created specifically for these dances by students in the department’s Dance Sound Design course, working in collaboration with their choreographers. Theatre Program light-design students work with choreographers to craft special light designs on the Hansen Theatre stage. And students also gain experience through their roles as stage managers, sound and light engineers, board operators, and more. The importance of collaboration for live performance is on full display in this dance concert which features works exploring themes including heartbreak, coexistence with the natural world, and the abstract patterns of fractals.

Abbi Guse, graduating this semester with a degree in Animal Science (Pre-Vet) and minors in Dance and Wildlife Science created the work Coexistence. The piece delves into how human beings both interact with and live alongside our natural surroundings. The dancers embody a variety of relationships, showing how humans and nature can shape, change, or influence each other.

e-mail – gusea@purdue.edu phone – (907)-854-2266 hometown – Anchorage, AK 99504

Dance faculty member Kathleen Hickey explores vulnerability, community, empathy, and heartbreak in her new work Sundered Atria. This dance features ten dancers moving through space dynamically, communicating emotion in both small gestures and large vibrant movement sequences.

e-mail – hickey7@purdue.edu phone – 708-203-6825 hometown – West Lafayette, IN 47906

Holly Jaycox, faculty member in Dance and director of PCDC, is presenting her new work The making and the doing and the making and the doing. This work was inspired by the phrase to ‘make do’, which is a common theme in the arts today, and in other spaces — to survive less than ideal circumstances. With this seed, the dance evolved into a complex visual feast with 13 dancers.

e-mail – Hollyj@purdue.edu phone – 765-490-0784 hometown – Lafayette, IN 47901

PCDC Guest Alumni Artist Sara Satterly created the space [in between], a new dance which explores the concept of homes containing physical and psychological remnants of those who have lived there. Satterly graduated from Purdue in 2018 with a BSN in Nursing, and minors in Spanish language and Dance, and this is her second time creating a work with the company as an alumnus.

email – ssatterl@purdue.edu phone – 317-989-7596 hometown – Lafayette, IN, 47901

In the new work Crystalizing Structure, shapes shift around the stage, transforming space to reveal unexpected patterns and symmetries. The piece is choreographed by student Kira Sun, a senior in Computer Engineering with a minor in Dance.

e-mail – sun1204@purdue.edu phone – 408-410-5605 hometown – Cupertino, CA 95014

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