Winter Works 2026 Dance Concert

Purdue Contemporary Dance Company

Friday, December 11 - 7:30pm

Saturday, December 12 - 2:30pm & 7:30pm

$19.50 Adults - $12.50 Students - $15.50 Senior - $8.00 Child 12 & under

Please contact Holly Jaycox, Director of PCDC, at 765.494.5993 or hollyj@purdue.edu for more information.

The Purdue Contemporary Dance Company (PCDC), housed in the Department of Theatre and Dance in the Patti and Rusty Rueff School of Design, Art, and Performance, presents five new works choreographed by dance faculty and select student artists. Faculty and students across the Department of Theatre and Dance collaborate intensively to create original art on the stage, and to prepare students for careers in these performative disciplines. Original movement is created in the studio for each work over the course of the entire semester. All works are accompanied by original music/sound created specifically for these dances by students in the department’s Dance Sound Design course, working in collaboration with their choreographers. Theatre Program light-design students work with choreographers to craft special light designs on the Hansen Theatre stage. And students also gain experience through their roles as stage managers, sound and light engineers, board operators, and more. The importance of collaboration for live performance is on full display in this dance concert which features works exploring themes including heartbreak, coexistence with the natural world, and the abstract patterns of fractals.

