You Can’t Say You Can’t Play: A Screening About Belonging

Join WBAA and WFYI at Ivy Tech’s Lafayette Campus on December 10 for a screening of the film Belonging.

Belonging is an intimate documentary exploring the essential human need for connection within the American education system. Building on a simple rule of "You Can't Say You Can't Play”, Oklahoma teacher Miss Varnell and her students work together to shape their kindergarten classroom into a place where each child feels connected and valued.

This screening is open to early childhood educators as well as the general public.