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You Can’t Say You Can’t Play: A Screening About Belonging

You Can’t Say You Can’t Play: A Screening About Belonging

Join WBAA and WFYI at Ivy Tech’s Lafayette Campus on December 10 for a screening of the film Belonging.

Belonging is an intimate documentary exploring the essential human need for connection within the American education system. Building on a simple rule of "You Can't Say You Can't Play”, Oklahoma teacher Miss Varnell and her students work together to shape their kindergarten classroom into a place where each child feels connected and valued.

This screening is open to early childhood educators as well as the general public.

Ivy Tech Community College - Lafayette
Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Ivy Tech Community College - Lafayette
3101 S Creasy Ln
Lafayette, Indiana 47905