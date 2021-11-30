Early Learning Indiana announces $1.7 million in grants to grow child care quality, capacity
Indiana's largest early learning nonprofit announced more than a million dollars in grant awards Tuesday, aimed at closing care gaps across the state.
The $1.7 million in grants awarded by Early Learning Indiana will be split among 18 groups, each in a different county.
Recipients include Appleseed Childhood Education in Jasper County, Scott County School District 2 and Henry County Child Care Network.
The grant program is one of several that have been offered this year to help address long-standing issues in child care and support providers during the pandemic.
An August report from Early Learning Indiana said 14 counties in the state have no high-quality toddler and infant care. The report also classifies statewide access and availability of high-quality care as "moderate," and that no county in Indiana offers adequate access to high-quality toddler and infant care.
In a news release, the nonprofit said the grant awards will make 926 new child care seats available across the state.
