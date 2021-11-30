Early Learning Indiana announces $1.7 million in grants to grow child care quality, capacity

Listen to the radio version of this story as it aired on Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations.

Indiana's largest early learning nonprofit announced more than a million dollars in grant awards Tuesday, aimed at closing care gaps across the state.

The $1.7 million in grants awarded by Early Learning Indiana will be split among 18 groups, each in a different county.

Recipients include Appleseed Childhood Education in Jasper County, Scott County School District 2 and Henry County Child Care Network.

READ MORE: Indiana announces $540 million grant program aiming to stabilize child care industry

The grant program is one of several that have been offered this year to help address long-standing issues in child care and support providers during the pandemic.

An August report from Early Learning Indiana said 14 counties in the state have no high-quality toddler and infant care. The report also classifies statewide access and availability of high-quality care as "moderate," and that no county in Indiana offers adequate access to high-quality toddler and infant care.

In a news release, the nonprofit said the grant awards will make 926 new child care seats available across the state.

Contact reporter Jeanie at jlindsa@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @jeanjeanielindz.

Copyright 2021 Indiana Public Media. To see more, visit .