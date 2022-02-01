Bills to create adjunct status for public school teachers considered in Statehouse

A bill moving forward in the Indiana Senate would let public schools hire part time “adjunct” teachers without any teaching training.

Bill author Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger) said it could help address an ongoing teacher shortage, but critics say it will lower education quality.

Senate Bill 356 would allow school corporations to fill classes with part-time teachers from the community. They're likened to part-time college professors who are invited to teach based on expertise.

The current legislation would exclude the adjunct teachers from collective bargaining agreements, a measure the Indiana State Teachers Association calls a “union busting” effort.

“Nobody’s denying, we have a teacher shortage problem,” said Gail Zeheralis, ISTA public policy and political affairs specialist during a Senate committee. “But this is wrong-headed and I can’t be any clearer.”

A bill with similar language – House Bill 1251 – passed through the Indiana House on Monday afternoon.

