How to run for school board in Indiana

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With primary season officially over in Indiana, attention is turning to the November general election. For schools, the most important offices on the ballot may not be at the top.

School boards across the state will have seats up for election in November 2026, and for the first time they’ll be partisan races due to a new state law.

School board members vote on important issues affecting their school districts, including the hiring of a superintendent, and the district budget. The latter responsibility carries even more weight at a time when property tax caps could pressure districts into budget cuts.

Over the last few years, spending on school board campaigns has increased significantly in some communities. There have also been rising tension over policies about school choice, and curriculum. At the same time, school board races sometimes don’t have enough candidates to fill every seat that’s up for election.

“School board used to be the sleepy quiet board where you could get your toe in the waters in terms of running for office and serving,” said Patricia Russo of the Campaign School at Yale University, a nonprofit, issue-neutral organization that helps women prepare to run for office.

“Now it’s become very contentious. As a result of that, you need to be prepared and know what the issues are.”

School boards alums in Indiana include Republican Gov. Mike Braun, who served on the Greater Jasper school board.

Chalkbeat has compiled a list of common questions and answers about running for school board ahead of the filing deadline at noon on June 18. Here’s what candidates need to know before seeking a seat.

How do I run for school board in Indiana?

The first step for a would-be candidate might be one they’ve already done: figuring out whether public service is a path they want to take. One of the best ways to do that is to work for a campaign first before running, Russo said.

Once they’re sure, the next step is to determine what school district they reside in, as well as whether the open seats on that board represent a specific region within the district, or represent the district at large.

Then, they’ll need to fill out a petition of nomination for school board.

What forms do I need to fill out to be a school board candidate?

That petition is also known as a CAN-34, which can be found on the secretary of state’s website. This form has space for signatures — a school board candidate usually needs 10 signatures from voters in the district to run, though the rules can differ slightly for some districts, according to the Indiana School Boards Association. In a metropolitan school district, for example, a candidate needs 10 signatures from voters in the board district that the candidate is running to represent.

This petition of nomination must be filed with the county voter registration office and needs to be accompanied by a statement of economic interests, or a CAN-12. This form essentially asks a candidate to disclose how they make their money. It’s also available on the secretary’s website.

Candidates can start filing petitions of nomination on May 19 and must do so by noon on June 18.

Are all school board races partisan elections?

As of July 2025, all school board elections in Indiana are partisan, meaning candidates must do one of three things: declare a political party affiliation, declare an independent candidacy, or elect not to declare any affiliation. This information will appear alongside a candidate’s name on the ballot.

This controversial change was championed by conservative lawmakers and other advocates as a way to give voters more information about who they’re voting for. But critics fear it will invite partisan politics into school matters. The November 2026 election is the first time school board races will be partisan.

To declare affiliation with a major political party, the candidate must have voted in the two most recent primary elections in Indiana held by that party. If not, a candidate needs to seek approval from the county chairman of that political party before they can claim affiliation — and that certification must be filed with their candidacy.

Each county party will have their own process for candidates to seek chair approval — the Marion County Republican Party requests that candidates reach out here, for example, while Hamilton County Democrats ask that requests be emailed to chair@hamcodemsin.org.

A good starting point to find other contacts would be each party’s county directory, which can be found here for Democrats, and here for Republicans.

A candidate’s party affiliation could be challenged if they did not vote in the two recent primaries or obtain certification from the county chairman.

Multiple candidates with the same political affiliation can appear on the ballot because there’s no law establishing a primary process for school board candidates. That’s why straight-ticket voting still won’t include school boards seats.

Can I serve on the school board as a teacher, or if I don’t live in the school district?

A teacher or other school district employee can’t also be a school board member of the same school district. But they can run for a seat, as long as they leave their job before assuming office.

Candidates must also be residents of the school corporation, and if they’re running to represent a certain district on the board, they must be residents of that district for at least a year before the election.

Others may be excluded from running due to the partisan nature of the election. Federal employees typically can’t run in partisan elections under the Hatch Act.

How much money does it cost to run for a school board seat?

There is no filing fee for school board candidates. The costs of running might include campaign materials like yard signs and pamphlets, said Terry Spradlin of the Indiana School Boards Association.

But school board races have increasingly attracted large campaign contributions, especially in high-profile races where issues like school choice spur donations from political action committees.

Candidates who do raise or spend more than $500 have some additional requirements. They must file a Statement of Organization to establish a candidate’s committee that will make expenditures and take contributions for their campaign. More information about forming these committees and filing campaign finance reports can be found in this manual from the secretary of state.

What do I need to do during the campaign season?

Most candidates can rely on their county political parties for help with the traditional hallmarks of campaign season, like going door-knocking, or even finding a part-time campaign manager, Russo said.

But it’s important for the candidate themselves to knock on doors and meet voters in person, she said.

“That’s where your votes are,” she said.

In a guide for candidates, the Indiana School Boards Association suggests that a candidate use this time to share the “background and the skills you have that make you a good school board member.”

However, candidates will need to be careful about campaigning on school grounds, which most districts prohibit.

What should I do if I win? Will I be paid?

First, bask in your victory. Then, look for an orientation session for new school board members put on by the district, or by the Indiana School Boards Association.

Each school board member’s primary duty is to vote on important matters like hiring a superintendent, and requests to ask voters for a tax increase. It’s important to note that no school board member can make decisions for the district on their own.

Boards also approve policies for the school district that affect students, staff, property, and technology. The Indiana General Assembly has given school boards more direct power over what’s taught in classrooms in recent years, like through a law specifying that all sex ed textbooks and curriculum must be approved by a district’s board.

School board members are typically paid a small stipend for their service, up to 10% of the lowest starting salary of a district teacher.

How can I learn more about running for school board?

For more information, the Indiana School Boards Association holds free webinars throughout May and June ahead of the candidate filing deadline.

This story has been updated with the time of the filing deadline on June 18.

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.