Indiana Democrats, Libertarians join together for town hall series ahead of November election

Indiana Democratic and Libertarian candidates are working together to hold a series of town halls across the state.

The events, organized by the state Democratic Party, invite Hoosiers to ask questions of the candidates ahead of this fall’s elections.

Democratic Secretary of State candidate Destiny Wells said the town halls are a response to what she calls the “divisiveness” in politics over the last few years.

“We need to be responsible and show Hoosiers that politicians and candidates can work together and play together in the sandbox,” Wells said.

Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate James Sceniak said the town halls are vital to hear directly from voters.

“I believe that any office we hold is a public servant office," Sceniak. "And if we’re not hearing from the public, we’re not doing our job.”

And Libertarian Secretary of State candidate Jeff Maurer said the town halls are about the fundamentals of the “democratic process.”

“And so, no matter what party, what brand, what philosophy, what ideology you have, we have to work together as Hoosiers and as neighbors to figure out what we want for our communities,” Maurer said.

Indiana Republicans were invited to participate but chose not to.

