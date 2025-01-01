A Fun Way to Grow Together

Do you have young children in your life who are big fans of PBS KIDS’ television programs and online educational games? Then WFYI’s Family Membership group is for you! Show your love for the lifelong learning your family enjoys from WFYI by becoming a Family Member today. This group is made up of parents, grandparents, foster parents and educators who are committed to nurturing growth, exploration, and curiosity in the next generation of public media fans. It’s a powerful way to support the programs you rely on.

Get Special Family Member Benefits!

WFYI Family Members receive a monthly e-newsletter plus exclusive access to family-friendly events hosted by WFYI Public Media and our partners in the community. WFYI Family Memberships start at $60 annually — that’s just $5 a month! It includes a subscription to the digital WFYI Insiders’ Magazine and WFYI Passport, an on-demand library of hundreds of PBS and local programs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: I’m already a member, how can I become a WFYI Family Member?

A: Email us at membership@wfyi.org to upgrade your membership and join the Family Membership crew.

Q: How can I stay informed about my WFYI Family Member benefits?

A: Be sure to check your email inbox for our monthly WFYI for Grownups e-newsletter and e-invites to PBS KIDS themed events.

