FAQ for WBAA/WLPR Simulcast

What day does the simulcast begin, and what does that mean?



Beginning July 6, listeners in Northwest Indiana will now hear WBAA News programming on 89.1 FM, as part of a new simulcast partnership.

A simulcast means that the same programming will air on both stations.

This transition ensures you’ll still enjoy trusted NPR programs like Morning Edition and All Things Considered, along with the addition of favorites such as Fresh Air and Here & Now. Evenings and weekends will continue to feature arts and culture programming you love, including World Café and The Moth Radio Hour, as well as the addition of Indiana-produced shows like Cultural Manifesto, Echoes of Indiana Avenue and The Night Shift.

You will still be able to listen to Lakeshore public radio on air and streaming at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

Why is Lakeshore now simulcasting WBAA?



Like stations across the country, Lakeshore Public Media has faced major federal and state funding cuts — reducing our budget by nearly 38 percent. To continue serving you with strong, reliable public radio, we’re taking a new approach.

WLPR 89.1 FM will simulcast WBAA News from Greater Lafayette. This partnership allows us to bring you trusted NPR programs like Morning Edition and All Things Considered, along with Fresh Air, Here & Now, and more.

While this decision wasn’t easy to make, it’s a necessary step to ensure public radio remains strong and accessible for our community. Thank you for your continued support of Lakeshore Public Media.

Is Lakeshore getting taken over by WBAA or WFYI?



No, WFYI is providing a shared service to Lakeshore Public Media who will retain the license and will continue to operate as its own organization. Lakeshore interim CEO, Nancy Clifford, and board of directors will remain in place.

Is this changing the Lakeshore schedule?



It will change the Lakeshore Public Media radio schedule.

Listeners will still have access to news programming like Morning Edition, 1A, All Things Considered, Marketplace, Weekend Edition and Weekend All Things Considered, Climate Change and With Good Reason, as well as cultural programming like World Café, Snap Judgement, The Moth and It’s Been a Minute / Wild Card.

There is so much new programming coming to Lakeshore listeners, including the following:

News: BBC World Service, BBC Newshour, Here and Now, Science Friday, Hidden Brain, Freakonomics Radio, Indiana Week in Review Music, Arts & Culture: Fresh Air, Code Switch & Life Kit, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, New Yorker Radio Hour, A Way with Words, This American Life, The Splendid Table, This Old House Radio Hour, Kelly Corrigan Wonders, Travel with Rick Steves, Hearts of Space, Harmonia Made in Indiana: Cultural Manifesto, Acoustic Blend, Blues House Party, The Night Shift with Brent Laidler, Echoes of Indiana Avenue, Small Studio Signal Boost, Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra

Additionally, listeners will now get news from Indiana during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. (exact newscast times are: 7:04a, 7:30a, & 8:04a, and 5:04p & 5:30p.). You will also see more statewide news featured on Lakeshore Public Media’s website.

Viewers will still have access to Lakeshore Public Television and Passport with no schedule or programming changes.

Why are you getting rid of (insert favorite show)?



Many of the programs that were airing on Lakeshore Public Media are excellent. This decision was not about eliminating specific programming, but about the best way to preserve access to public media in the community through a simulcast partnership.

WFYI’s content leadership team is continuously assessing programming on all channels to ensure we are best serving the needs of our communities.

Are any locally produced WLPR shows going away — and where can I still find them?



Some locally produced shows may remain available through the Lakeshore Public Media website at lakeshorepublicmedia.org/archive.

For example, Art on the Air will remain in production with online streaming availability.

Will reception/signal coverage change because of the simulcast (where will it be strongest/weakest)?



Signal strength will not change, and Lakeshore Public Media’s radio frequency will remain at 89.1 FM.

WBAA listeners in Greater Lafayette will not experience any change to their signal or listening experience. Because the simulcast uses an additional frequency (rather than replacing one), most listeners will experience equal or expanded coverage, depending on their location.

If I travel between markets, how do I find WBAA News vs WBAA Classical vs WLPR?



You can listen to your favorite trusted news and public media programming on multiple frequencies depending on your location all the way from Chicago to Indianapolis:

WLPR (Lakeshore): 89.1 FM, now simulcasting WBAA News WBAA News: 101.3 FM and AM 920 (Greater Lafayette) and WBAA Classical: 105.9 FM (and HD channels where available) WFYI: 90.1 FM and simulcasting on WNDY 91.3 FM Crawfordsville and WISU 89.7 FM Terre Haute. If you’re unsure which frequency works best in your area, you can also stream any service live online or through a smart device.



Membership & Giving:

Who do I contact to help with listening issues or membership questions?



If you’re experiencing issues with listening or have questions about your membership, you can contact your local station for support.

Lakeshore Public Media listeners and donors should contact Lakeshore directly. You can call 219-756-5656 or email membership@lakeshorepublicmedia.org. We have a team to answer questions live from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Outside of those times, you can leave a message, and we will return the call.

WBAA listeners and donors should contact the WFYI member services team and membership@wfyi.org or (317) 715-2009. Both teams are working closely together to support listeners during this transition and will make sure your question gets to the right place.

Do I still donate to Lakeshore, or do I donate to WBAA now?



You can continue to support the station you care about. Donations to Lakeshore Public Media continue to support service in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Donations to WBAA support programming and service from Greater Lafayette. Both organizations remain separate, and your gift goes directly to the station you choose to support.

If I’m a current Lakeshore sustainer, will my sustaining gift continue automatically — or do I need to take action?



If you are a current Lakeshore sustainer, your recurring gift will continue automatically. You do not need to take any action unless you wish to change or update your giving preferences.

If I donate through the WBAA giving page, can I choose to support Lakeshore too (or vice versa)?



Yes. Donation pages will clearly direct support to each station. You may see options to give to WBAA or to Lakeshore Public Media from shared or linked donation pages. Each gift is processed for the station you select.

Will my membership benefits (e.g., Passport / NPR-related benefits, if applicable) change because of the simulcast?



No — your membership benefits will continue uninterrupted. There are no changes to core member benefits as a result of the simulcast. If you have questions about specific benefits, your station’s membership team can assist.

Will I keep receiving donor communications from Lakeshore, WBAA, or both?



You will continue to receive communications from the station(s) you support. You may occasionally receive joint or informational updates related to the simulcast to keep you informed.

Can I restrict my gift to support local service in Northwest Indiana/Chicagoland specifically?



When you give to Lakeshore Public Media, your support remains focused on serving Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland region. Your gift helps sustain public media access in your community, even as programming is shared across stations.

What happens to current Lakeshore underwriters and sponsorship messages?

Underwriting and sponsorship messages will continue, with updates to reflect the simulcast partnership.



Existing underwriting spots are being re-recorded or updated to include both WBAA and WLPR where appropriate.

Sponsorship acknowledgements will continue to follow standard public media (FCC noncommercial) guidelines.

This ensures continuity for sponsors while expanding their reach to a broader audience.

What are the benefits for sponsors?

