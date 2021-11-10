Wabash Township Trustee holds town hall to discuss future of the fire department

Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising held a town hall meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future of the township fire department.

Teising and the township board have fought for months over the future of the department, resulting in the termination of three paid firefighters and several lawsuits against the trustee .

In addition to suits over the trustee’s decision to terminate firefighters, Teising faces a separate lawsuit over whether she took her salary while not residing in the township .

At the meeting Tuesday, Teising said she would hire more firefighters with the board’s approval.

Wabash Township Board President Angel Valentin, who announced plans earlier Tuesday to run for Teising’s trustee position in 2022, asked what mechanisms would be in place to ensure the terminated firefighters would have a fair chance of being re-hired.

“Especially considering the conflict of interest regarding lawsuits, etc.,” he said. “Which do not disqualify them as good candidates for fire protection for the community.”

Teising said that frivolous lawsuits against herself and the township would impact a hiring decision.

“How people have handled these meetings and situations and the way they have behaved as employees of the township will definitely come into consideration when I am considering applicants for the job,” she said.

Teising reiterated an interest in meeting with the board and fire department to discuss their options and said she plans to hold another public meeting next week.