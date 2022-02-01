Lafayette, West Lafayette announce snow emergencies starting Tuesday

The cities of Lafayette and West Lafayette declared a snow emergencies Tuesday ahead of a snowstorm that is expected to bring in excess of ten inches of snow before Friday.

As part of the state of emergency, residents are required to move their cars off of streets that have been identified as routes for emergency vehicles.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski says cars placed along snow emergency routes may receive fines and be towed.

“Anything to get the cars off the road will dramatically increase how quickly we can get this plowed up and how efficiently we can get it done,” he said.

Roswarski said the city is well prepared for the storm.

“But this is going to be a big one, it looks like we’re going to get pretty hard,” he said.

You can find a link to lists of snow emergency routes in Lafayette here . A list of West Lafayette snow emergency routes can be found here .

