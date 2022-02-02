© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Indiana Senate lowers taxes on some vaping, tobacco products

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 2, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST
Vaping-LC.jpeg
Sen. Tim Lanane said a proposed tax cut on some vaping products will amount to about $1 per two-pack of vape pens. (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Senate Republicans voted Tuesday to lower the tax on some tobacco products – notably, certain vape products.

Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) said the measure, SB 382, is the result of behind-the-scenes negotiations to bring "parity" to the vape industry in Indiana. Lawmakers only recently imposed the tobacco tax on e-cigarettes and e-liquids. And how that tax was imposed was unequal, Holdman said, between "open" systems – which can be refilled – and "closed" systems, which can’t.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

But Sen. Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) said numerous studies show that a key way to stop people from using tobacco is making the price higher, not lower.

"We already, as a state, have one of the worst health indicators in the nation," Lanane said. "And a lot of that’s because we have a higher rate than most other states in terms of smoking."

Lanane said the tax cut in the bill will amount to about $1 per two-pack of vape pens.

The measure now heads to the House.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Government
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith