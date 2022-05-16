© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
Government / IPBS

Indiana collects nearly $1 billion more in April than budget expected

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 16, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT

Indiana collected nearly $1 billion more in taxes last month than the state budget projected.

With just two months left in the current fiscal year, that puts Indiana on pace for budget reserves that could top $6 billion. And April marks the first time ever the state has collected more than $3 billion in taxes in a single month.

April’s eye-popping revenue collections was led entirely by a huge surge in individual income taxes.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

In a statement, House Democrats said Indiana is well-positioned for “transformational investments” in the upcoming budget session next year.

The Democrats’ fiscal leader, Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis), said Republicans have practiced “sheepish frugality.” He cited needs for help with gas prices, education investments and affordable housing.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Government
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith