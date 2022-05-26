Holcomb plans to pitch inflation relief after May revenue numbers come in

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he agrees with legislative leaders who are reluctant to pause the state’s gas tax. But he said he’s planning on working with the General Assembly on inflation relief for Hoosiers.

Republican legislative leaders have been consistently against using the state’s budget surplus on temporarily halting Indiana’s gas tax . For every gallon Hoosiers spend at the pump, 32 cents goes back to the state.

And with just two months left in the current fiscal year, Indiana is on pace for budget reserves that could top $6 billion.

Holcomb said he wants to see the state’s revenue report for May, and then send a plan to the General Assembly.

“I want to make sure the relief gets exactly to Hoosiers who are feeling the sting of this national inflation,” he said.

The governor said that could mean a special session for lawmakers to pass that relief. He anticipates that plan will go to lawmakers in early June.

