Bill to provide state funding to equip first responders with sensory kits faces challenging path

Legislation to boost support for people with autism during emergency situations faces a challenging path through the Indiana General Assembly.

House Bill 1307 would provide grant funding for public safety agencies to purchase sensory kits. They can include communication tools like dry erase boards, fidget spinners and other objects to help people remain calm, and headphones to block out noise.

Crown Point firefighter Matt Kodicek is the creator of Ben's Blue Bags, an organization that provides sensory kits to first responders. He says a survey of first responders found the kits were more than 90-percent effective in helping on emergency scenes.

"We've had great feedback of — because of having the items and utilizing these items on emergencies, that they didn't have to even start advanced life support care," Kodicek said. "Most of the time, they could get these situations calmed down, and a patient didn't need to be sedated."

Ben's Blue Bags has been able to provide kits and training for agencies throughout Northwest Indiana and beyond, largely thanks to support from local foundations. House Bill 1307 would appropriate $142,000, which Kodicek says would pay for about 1,600 kits over the two-year budget.

"Northwest Indiana's doing a fantastic job with this, especially in Lake County," Kodicek said. "With us doing 400 bags from local donations is great, but we can't fund that across the state. We need support from other parts of the state."

So far, the bill has failed to get a committee hearing, but author Mike Andrade (D-Munster) hopes to incorporate its language into another piece of legislation. "At this time, the Chairman of the Public Safety Committee has decided not to move House Bill 1307 forward," Andrade's press secretary told Lakeshore Public Media in an email. "Representative Andrade remains optimistic about finding an alternative legislative vehicle to incorporate the bill's language as House bills move to the Senate and vice versa. Representative Andrade [wants] to emphasize the importance of this legislation, highlighting its potential to equip first responders with crucial tools to assist children with autism during emergencies."

Kodicek believes the funding would be a good investment. "It'll help our Hoosier first responders but also help our fellow Hoosiers," Kodicek said. "One in 36 children are diagnosed [as being] on the autism spectrum, and it really isn't a case of if, it's more of a when these bags will actually be utilized. And there's a high probability they can."

He says the measure appears to have bipartisan support, even if there are concerns with the overall state budget. He urges lawmakers not to put it on the back-burner.

