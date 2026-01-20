Statehouse rally urges lawmakers to fix 'healthcare affordability crisis' in Indiana

Speakers at a Tuesday Statehouse rally, hosted by Hoosier Action, urged Indiana lawmakers to change their approach to healthcare.

Some talked about what they call "Indiana's healthcare affordability crisis." They advocated for a number of bills that aim to address issues around medical debt and Medicaid.

Specifically, the group urged attendees to call their representatives to support SB 85, SB 197 and HB 1271, which aim to reduce the burden of medical debt.

Other bills that received the Hoosier Action stamp of approval are SB 116 and HB 1012. Both would enforce greater transparency from FSSA and insurance companies.

Michele Ketelhut, a home healthcare worker from Lafayette who spoke at the rally, championed HB 1162, which guarantees a minimum amount of money spent on home healthcare workers instead of administrative costs.

One bill the group opposes is SB 1, which would tighten eligibility for the state's welfare programs.

Tracey Hutchings-Goetz, healthcare organizer for Hoosier Action, says the bill would be a mistake to pass.

"It's going to cost the public more and cover fewer people by adding these unnecessary paperwork barriers," Hichings-Goetz said. "And that is going to lead to more uninsured folks, and it's going to lead to higher health care costs for all."

Speakers also advocated against the passage of SB 275, which they say would unnecessarily bar Hoosiers with disabilities from Medicaid and home healthcare services.

Hoosier Action has resources for people facing medical debt on their website.

Hutchings-Goetz says the group is currently planning more rallies, including one opposing the construction of new data centers.

Contact WFYI Digital Producer and Reporter Jeremy Reuben at jreuben@wfyi.org