'Dads to Doulas' workshop trains fathers to be maternal health advocates

In 2022, Indiana ranked the third-worst state for maternal mortality in the country.

In its 2024 Annual Report , the Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee found that for every 100,000 live births in the state, 170.9 black women died. Across the country , black women and children have disproportionately higher maternal and infant mortality rates.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield reached out to Dear Fathers to bring the "Dads to Doulas" program to Indiana last year to address those significant health disparities.

The organization is dedicated to supporting Black fathers and their families with education about common factors in the birth process, including a “doula-level” education. Instruction covers topics like preconception and Perinatal Mental Health.

Director of Community Engagement & Program Strategy Brad Edwards said initiatives like Dads to Doulas can change the statistics.

“We look at all these deaths, 80% of these are preventable, and they’re not being prevented because there is a lack of advocates for these women,” Edwards said.

Dear Fathers hosted this year’s annual Dads to Doulas workshop June 12. The free 6-week program taught alongside doula Kyra Betts instructs Black fathers on doula support techniques.

B - Benefits of discussing medical procedures

R - Risk assessment

A - Alternative procedures

I - Intuition, trust your gut

N - Nothing, say no if the option doesn't align with your plan

Betts relies on the acronym BRAIN — benefits, risks, alternatives, intuition and nothing — to explain the decisions and scenarios of the labor process.

“The most maternal deaths happen between day 43 and the one-year mark, so a lot is focused on the labor and delivery, which it should be,” Edwards said.

Edwards emphasized the training is open to all male members of a support network for a mother.

“We have guys that are well older than childbearing, but because they’re an uncle, a community father, a community uncle, they're coming in so they can gain this knowledge and education to be able to take back to their community,” Edwards said.

Around 25 expectant fathers and family members attended the Dads to Doulas workshop this year. All who complete the training have the opportunity to participate in a doula certification program.

Contact WFYI reporting intern Chloe White at cwhite@wfyi.org