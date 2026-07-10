'Explosive' stomach parasite rises to 17 cases in Marion County

An illness sweeping the nation has arrived in Marion County.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite found in fecal matter that can be transmitted through food or drink, which causes the illness Cyclosporiasis. Signs of the illness include low-grade fever, appetite loss, nausea, flu-like symptoms and most notably “explosive diarrhea.”

According to the FDA , past outbreaks of Cyclosporiasis have been linked to raspberries, basil, cilantro, snow peas and mesclun lettuce contaminated with the parasite.

Melissa McMasters, administrator for the Infectious Disease Program at the Marion County Health Department, said the illness can be dangerous for at-risk individuals.

“What we like to focus on are the very young, the very old people with underlying medical conditions, anyone that’s immunosuppressed,” McMasters said. “What we worry about is dehydration, because they can become dehydrated quickly.”

According to McMaster, Cyclosporiasis affects 3 to 4 residents of Marion County each year. However as of Friday, July 10, Marion County had 17 confirmed cases.

As of July 9, the CDC has reported 843 cases of Cyclosporiasis across 31 states.

That includes all neighboring states of Indiana that have reported cases of the illness, with Michigan seeing up to 300 infected. McMasters said there’s a discrepancy with the current data provided by the Center for Disease Control.

“We’ve seen over 1,200 cases, mostly in southeast Michigan, and Ohio has experienced over 500 cases,” she said.

The CDC is still investigating the nationwide increase in cases. To avoid Cyclosporiasis, the CDC recommends following proper food safety procedures and limiting contact with contaminated food or water.