Respiratory therapist shortage leads to new bachelor's program at Butler University

Butler University is expanding its healthcare teachings with the announcement of a new Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy program. The College of Health Professions will host its first cohort in fall 2027.

The program aims to address a shortage of respiratory therapists in Indiana. Around 3,000 respiratory therapists currently work in the state , but the need is significantly higher.

Christy Kane, professor and director of the program, said respiratory therapists can be needed throughout the span of someone's life.

"We have more and more patients who need respiratory therapy services," Kane said. "The littlest patient I've ever taken care of was a premature baby and the oldest patient I've ever taken care of was 104. So from cradle to the grave, respiratory therapists are involved in their care."

The 126-hour program spans four years and begins with a major in pre-respiratory therapy. Following the first year, the program moves into its professional phase where students complete over 1,000 hours of clinical work alongside partnered healthcare organizations like Community Health Network and Eskenazi Health.

This is not the first healthcare program Butler has created in recent years. In May 2024 the university accredited a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

Dean of Butler's College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences Robert Soltis said the expansion represents a drive to meet community needs.

"Butler's reputation will only grow as we start adding more of these programs, both at the local level, the state level, and national level," Soltis said. "We're really looking forward to growing a reputation based on the graduates we produce and the things that they go out and accomplish."

The university plans to add both social work and dietetics programs to its College of Health Professions.

Applications for the first Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy cohort will open in January 2027.