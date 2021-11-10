Indiana solves kids' COVID-19 vaccination appointment mix-up

Indiana has solved a scheduling mix-up that led to cancellation of COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5 to 11.

The state’s online system had mistakenly entered pediatric vaccine appointments as adult appointments – meaning the vaccination sites didn’t necessarily have the proper dose for children. The dose for kids 5 and older is one-third the dose for those 12 and older as well as adults.

The Indiana Department of Health said those appointments have been rescheduled.

Many parents are still facing issues finding vaccination availability for their kids, as the Pfizer shot only became available for those under 12 last week.

The state said it distributed the initial allocation of doses by population – and because some areas had high volume, pediatric doses ran low. State officials are shifting allocation as needed.

And local health care providers will be able to order their own supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for children directly from the federal government within the next few days.

