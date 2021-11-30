Nearly 62,000 Hoosiers ages 5 to 11 receive COVID-19 vaccine in just less than a month

Listen to the broadcast version of this story

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments opened just more than four weeks ago – nearly 62,000 have already received at least one of two doses.

There are 608,000 5- to 11 year-olds in Indiana and more than 10 percent have already received at least one dose in a little less than a month.

The pediatric dose is one-third the size of the dose for Hoosiers 12 and older. Hoosiers ages 5 to 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Parents or guardians can register their children 5 or older at OurShot.IN.gov. If you’re in need of assistance, you can call 211.

All but two counties – Scott and Warren – have at least one pediatric vaccination site.

