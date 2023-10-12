Twin sisters found dead outside of Campus Edge apartments

West Lafayette police confirmed that the two women found dead outside of the Campus Edge apartments Wednesday night were twin sisters.

Police would not say how the individuals died but said they had “wounds that were consistent with a fall.”

Officials will wait until the coroner has a chance to examine the bodies before releasing an official cause of death.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s office identified the women as Tanya and Rayna Roy, both 25 years of age.

According to a release from the Coroner’s office, an autopsy will be performed on Friday.

A Purdue University spokesperson identified Tanya as a former Purdue graduate. Rayna was not a student of the university.