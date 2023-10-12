© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Twin sisters found dead outside of Campus Edge apartments

WBAA | By Benjamin Thorp
Published October 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
Police have identified the two women found dead Wednesday night as twin sisters (CREDIT: J JFlickr.Com/Photos/Tattoodjay/4172577749)
Police have identified the two women found dead Wednesday night as twin sisters (CREDIT: J JFlickr.Com/Photos/Tattoodjay/4172577749)

West Lafayette police confirmed that the two women found dead outside of the Campus Edge apartments Wednesday night were twin sisters.

Police would not say how the individuals died but said they had “wounds that were consistent with a fall.”

Officials will wait until the coroner has a chance to examine the bodies before releasing an official cause of death.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s office identified the women as Tanya and Rayna Roy, both 25 years of age.

According to a release from the Coroner’s office, an autopsy will be performed on Friday.

A Purdue University spokesperson identified Tanya as a former Purdue graduate. Rayna was not a student of the university.

Local News
Benjamin Thorp
See stories by Benjamin Thorp