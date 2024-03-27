Indiana Democrats focus on flipping state House seats, breaking GOP supermajority

The Indiana Democratic Party is focused on flipping at least four seats in the state House this year, which would break the supermajority Republicans have had for more than a decade.

Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said breaking the supermajority gives Democrats a greater ability to stop, slow or change what he calls “harmful” legislation.

And Schmuhl said his party can flip seats by providing voters with quality choices — candidates that are focused on solutions to real problems.

“I feel like you can only go so far as a political party before you kind of tip over. And I think that the Republican Party is very, very close to tipping over,” Schmuhl said.

A focus of the party’s strategy is suburban districts around Indianapolis. Candidates like Josh Lowry said a key message is the need for greater accountability and transparency.

“Breaking the supermajority is healthy for democracy,” Lowry said.

Republicans have had a supermajority in the state Senate since 2010 and in the House since 2012.

