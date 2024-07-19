National labor board overrules Indiana company's objections, affirms employees' union vote

The National Labor Relations Board this week overruled a metal powder manufacturing company’s objections to a successful unionization vote by its workers. The ruling means the union will now be able to move forward in the collective bargaining process.

Workers at Metal Powder Products in Campbellsburg voted in April to form a union with the Industrial Division of the Communications Workers of America. MPP formally objected to this vote, and claimed CWA made “false” promises to employees and influenced votes. The NLRB overruled the objections and affirmed the workers’ vote.

The CWA also filed several unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB against the company. Those included violating workers rights and interrogating workers to find out how they were voting in the election.

Orvin Caraballo is an organizer with CWA who has been leading the unionization campaign at the plant.

“It was really exciting to see these workers finally get their union, that they've been fighting so hard to get,” Caraballo said. “They worked really hard.”

One of those workers includes Randall Baker. Baker is a machine operator who began working with Metal Powder Products in 2017. He said he wanted to work for the company because of the decent pay it offered at the time and the convenient commute. Over time however, Baker said he experienced poor working conditions, a lack of support from management, and changes to his benefits — such as the company no longer matching 401k contributions.

“It makes you feel like getting another job,” Baker said. “It makes you feel like they don't care about workers. That they may never care about workers, just based on their attitude.”

The first bargaining session is set for July 22. Workers are seeking higher wages and better benefits.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter.