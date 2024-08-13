Judge rejects attempt to end Gary lawsuit against gun makers, despite new law banning such suits

A county judge says a new Indiana law banning local governments from suing gun manufacturers and sellers cannot apply to an ongoing case involving the city of Gary.

Republican lawmakers passed SEA 1235 earlier this year in order to end that decades-old lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed by the city of Gary in 1999 alleges that gun makers and sellers contributed to the city’s gun violence epidemic.

Republican state lawmakers tried to end the lawsuit once already. But when that attempt failed, they tried again this past session. The law said only the state attorney general can bring suit against gun manufacturers and sellers.

In response, the firearm companies involved in the Gary suit asked a judge to dismiss the case. But Lake County Judge John Sedia rejected their request.

Sedia’s ruling said using the new law to end the Gary lawsuit “would violate years of vested rights and constitutional guarantees.”

The city of Gary had also argued that the law was unconstitutional "special" legislation — that is, legislation that only affects "a particular care, person, place or thing." Sedia rejected that argument.

He acknowledged that the law was clearly aimed at the Gary lawsuit, it applied broadly to any other such lawsuits.

"These statutes seek to remedy an ill in Indiana that was perceived, rightfully or wrongfully, by the Indiana General Assembly, all within a constitutional framework," Sedia wrote.

An appeal in the case is almost certain.

