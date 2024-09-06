© 2024 WBAA
Indiana school districts, educators honored at third annual Educational Excellence Awards Gala

IPB News | By Kirsten Adair
Published September 6, 2024 at 9:03 PM EDT
On a table lit with blue light are several trophies for the Educational Excellence Awards. The awards are transparent and have white text and the gala logo.
Indiana Department of Education
The Indiana Department of Education honored 25 school districts and 10 educators at the third annual Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala on Friday.

The Indiana Department of Education awarded a total of nearly $5 million to 25 school corporations throughout the state on Friday at the third annual Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala.

The grants range from $21,450 to $250,000 and recognize achievements in areas like STEM, early literacy, academic gains, community collaboration and college readiness.

The money comes from a federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant that was awarded to the state. The amount each district received is proportional to its total number of students.

IDOE also recognized 10 educators who have made significant progress in their classrooms and awarded them $2,500 dollars each. Those awards were funded by community sponsorships.

The educators were chosen for their work in areas like professional growth, technology, early education and English language learning.

"Continuous improvement is part of our journey, yet tonight is about pausing to shine a spotlight on the incredible successes happening in our schools," said Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner in a press release. "These educators are more than just teachers — they're mentors, leaders and pillars in their communities who have touched countless lives over the years."

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Below is a full list of the award winners.

Excellence in STEM Award
Recognizing schools that have expanded access to high-quality STEM learning opportunities for all students.

  • Carlisle Middle School, Southwest School Corporation
    $21,450
  • Indian Creek Elementary, MSD Lawrence Township
    $186,725
  • Sullivan Middle School, Southwest School Corporation
    $97,625

Excellence in Leading and Learning Award
Recognizing schools that provide high-quality professional learning support for educators. 

  • Heritage Elementary School
    East Allen County Schools
    $35,785
  • Paramount Brookside
    Paramount Schools of Excellence
    $229,075
  • Tippecanoe School Corporation
    $223,173

Excellence in Early Literacy Award
Recognizing schools that have established strategies and partnerships to support all students in the mastery of foundational reading skills, specifically.

  • Grissom Elementary
    Muncie Community Schools
    $105,000
    Perry Central Elementary School
    Perry Central Community School Corporation
    $179,025
  • Union Elementary School
    Franklin Community Schools
    $41,804

Excellence in Student Pathways
Recognizing schools that prioritize access to opportunities for work-based learning and apprenticeships. 

  • Community School Corporation of Eastern Hancock County
    $250,000
  • Providence Cristo Rey High School
    $64,625
  • Whitley County Consolidated Schools
    $250,000

Excellence in Community Collaboration
Recognizing schools that are maximizing support for students through strategic collaboration with local and state partners.

  • Career Academy South Bend
    $250,000
  • Options Schools
    $250,000
  • South Ripley Elementary School
    South Ripley Community Schools
    $80,000

Excellence in Student-Centered Support
Recognizing schools that are expanding access to evidence-based supports in the areas of academics and student well-being.

  • Brentwood Elementary School
    Plainfield Community School Corporation
    $75,000
  • Lawrence Central High School
    MSD Lawrence Township $250,000
  • MSD Washington Township
    $195,922

Excellence in Academic Gains
Recognizing schools that have made the most progress in improving achievement for all students.

  • Cathedral High School
    $250,000
  • East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy
    $116,875
  • Grissom Middle School
    Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation
    $177,000

Excellence in College Readiness
Recognizing schools that have demonstrated a commitment to helping students earn a credential of value before graduating high school.

  • Herron Classical Schools Network
    $250,000
  • Randolph Central School Corporation
    $250,000
  • Tell City Jr.-Sr. High School
    Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation
    $190,445

Excellence in Next Level Educational Experiences and Opportunities
Recognizing a school or district that is transformative in their holistic approach to prepare students for their future, including a focus on literacy, STEM and college and career readiness. 

  • Christel House Indianapolis
    $250,000

Ten educators were recognized with excellence awards and earned $2,500.

Promising Educator Excellence Award
Recognizing educators with one to five years of experience who proactively engage in professional development and seek out opportunities to learn from other educators.

  • Elise Anderson
    Geist Montessori Academy

Dedicated Educator Excellence Award
Recognizing educators with six to 15 years of experience who proactively engage in professional development and seek out opportunities to mentor and learn from other educators. 

  • Lindsay Speiser
    Southwest Allen County Schools

Lifetime Educator Excellence Award
Recognizing educators with 16+ years of experience who demonstrate a commitment to their own professional growth, as well as contributing to the professional development of other educators. 

  • Deaneen Pashea
    East Noble School Corporation
  • Ryan Rust
    Plymouth Community School Corporation

Early Childhood Educator Excellence Award
Recognizing early childhood educators with over three years of experience who demonstrate a commitment to supporting Indiana’s youngest students in developing kindergarten readiness skills. 

  • Christina Parker
    Hickory Center
    Northwest Allen County Schools

Digital Innovator Excellence Award
Recognizing educators who leverage technology to improve student learning. This individual takes the initiative to learn how to use digital tools in the classroom and may support others in their implementation of technologies in the classroom. 

  • Shannon Quigley
    Fort Wayne Community Schools

English Learner Educator Excellence Award
Recognizing educators with over three years of experience who serve students within their school’s English Learning Program. This individual leads, teaches and builds community among all educators to ensure students are supported across settings. 

  • Ali Fleischer
    MSD Washington Township

Exceptional Learner Educator Excellence Award
Recognizing educators with over three years of experience who serve students within their school’s Exceptional Learner Program. This individual leads, teaches and builds community among all educators to ensure students are supported across settings. 

  • Emily Weaver
    Greenfield Central Community Schools

Collaborative Educator Excellence Award
Recognizing educators with over three years of experience who maximize support for students through strategic collaboration with various partners. This individual engages in identifying needs and expanding students’ access to future opportunities through the implementation of relevant partnerships.

  • Alex Axsom
    Noblesville Schools
  • Jason Hawley
    Randolph Eastern

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.
Kirsten Adair
