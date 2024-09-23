Indiana candidates for governor discuss housing affordability

Indiana has a deficit of nearly 140,000 affordable and available rental homes — one of the worst rates in the Midwest.

The state’s candidates for governor were asked how to address that problem at a recent forum held by the Indiana University Public Policy Institute.

Democrat Jennifer McCormick said Indiana must ensure it’s incentivizing actual affordable housing. And she noted Indiana has some of the worst renter protections in the country.

“What can we do from the state lens to work with our local leaders to make sure our renters are protected?” McCormick said.

Republican Mike Braun said he would ensure state regulations aren’t unnecessarily adding to housing costs. But he said government alone can’t solve the problem.

“Businesses who benefit from the workforce are going to have to be part of the equation,” Braun said.

Libertarian Donald Rainwater said the state can’t address affordable housing without reducing property tax bills.

“Real estate investors are not going to pay rising property taxes without passing that cost on to their renter,” Rainwater said.

All three candidates have released plans aimed at addressing property tax spikes.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.