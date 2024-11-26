Indiana Department of Health reports first flu death of the season

The Indiana Department of Health reported the state’s first flu death of the season. The department said no additional information about the person would be released to protect their identity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Vaccinating earlier is better ahead of winter holiday gatherings — it takes about two weeks to develop antibodies against influenza.

More than 270 Hoosiers died during last year’s flu season.

READ MORE: The flu shot is different this year, thanks to COVID

State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver said in a statement practicing “healthy habits” like frequent handwashing and staying home when sick can prevent the spread of flu.

“This helps prevent the spread of flu, which can quickly become a serious, even life-threatening illness for some Hoosiers,” Weaver said.

Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:



fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher

cough

sore throat

headache

fatigue

muscle aches

runny or stuffy nose

IDOH updates its influenza dashboard weekly and includes information about how widespread influenza-like illnesses are throughout Indiana.

