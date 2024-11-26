Indiana National Guard Adj. Gen. Dale Lyles to retire early next year

Indiana National Guard Adjutant General Dale Lyles announced recently he will retire early next year.

Lyles's retirement will coincide with the new gubernatorial administration, allowing Gov.-elect Mike Braun to choose his replacement.

Lyles said after nearly 40 years in the Guard, he’s proudest of his deployments, both overseas and in the U.S.

“Between Bosnia and Afghanistan and deploying with the men and women that served in my commands,” Lyles said. “And just how they stood up and fought for their country and put themselves in harm’s way to ensure that our peace and prosperity continued and that our democracy thrived.”

Lyles also reflected on the National Guard’s work in the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he said more than 1,000 Guardsmen were deployed around Indiana.

“Everything from long-term care facilities to helping give the vaccine to food banks,” Lyles said. “Our soldiers and airmen just stood up and they really came to the cause and did a remarkable job in helping us fight that pandemic.”

The major general said he’ll work through early next year to help ensure a smooth transition to his successor.

“And that would include things like, we’ve been facing some of the most difficult recruiting years in the entire history of the all-volunteer force,” Lyles said. “And we are finally starting to see that climate change.”

Lyles said he’s not sure what he’ll do next but that he wants to continue to serve Indiana in some way.

“Very desirous of doing something bigger than myself and serving bigger purposes," Lyles said.

Lyles said a major factor driving his decision to retire was his three young grandchildren.

