Deadline for free tutoring help for Hoosier students is Dec. 20

A state program that funds tutoring for struggling students is open for applications through Dec. 20. The program, Indiana Learns, provides students in third through eighth grade with up to $1,000 for high-quality tutoring in math and reading.

Indiana Learns was created in 2022 to help students suffering from pandemic learning loss. So far, the program has paid for more than 253,000 hours of tutoring for more than 23,000 students.

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said thousands of Hoosier students are eligible for the program. She also encouraged educators to get involved.

“We want to keep improving, so let’s make sure we keep our educators who are facilitating this, and our students and parents and families in mind, as we continue to make it better,” Jenner said at the Indiana State Board of Education's November meeting.

State officials said students who participate have seen the highest increases in math scores, although English language arts scores have also increased.

Jenner said one of the most significant benefits of the program has been the way it builds student confidence.

“That’s always the starting point. You have to build that confidence up to really reach the students,” she said.

Students are eligible if they receive free or reduced lunch or scored below proficiency on the math or English language arts sections of ILEARN. Students from public, private and charter schools can apply.

Once a student is enrolled, parents can choose from a list of approved tutors. More than 300 schools provide tutoring, but parents can also choose between 150 additional online tutoring companies and in-person providers within their communities.

