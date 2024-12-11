Indiana reimplements waitlists for two child care voucher programs for first time since 2018

Indiana is reimplementing a waitlist for two of its child care voucher programs: the Child Care Development Fund and On My Way Pre-K. This is the first time since 2018 new voucher applicants will be waitlisted.

The two programs are administered by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning. FSSA said the waitlist is in response to a growth in both programs — citing an increase of more than 30,000 children who have participated in the last two years.

Currently the waitlist will only impact new applicants with priority given to On My Way Pre-K applications, families who earn below 100 percent of the federal poverty line, and children of child care workers. Other applicants will receive vouchers while they are available.

The vouchers for these programs assist families that are seeking employment, or who are enrolled in an education or training program and who make less than 150 percent of the federal poverty line.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.