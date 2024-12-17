Destiny Wells running for Indiana Democratic Party chair

Destiny Wells, who’s run unsuccessfully for two statewide offices in the last two years, wants to be the Indiana Democratic Party’s next chair.

Current Chair Mike Schmuhl announced recently he won’t seek another term leading the statewide party.

Wells ran for secretary of state in 2022 and for attorney general this year. She’s also been serving as a deputy chair on the Indiana Democratic Party State Central Committee.

In a statement, Wells said it’s “undeniable” that the party must be “reimagined before it can deliver consistent, winning results.”

She also emphasized her support for recent steps to create a code of conduct and ethics committee within the party organization. That followed a demand for action from several dozen Democratic women amid sexual harassment allegations against top Democrats.

Wells said the responsibility of naming the ethics committee chair will be “central” to her platform.

The party will choose a new leader in March.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.