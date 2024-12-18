© 2024 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Braun makes final cabinet appointment, names Indiana National Guard leader

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 18, 2024 at 10:33 AM EST
A portrait photograph of Larry Muennich. He is a White man with dark, slightly graying hair. He is standing in front of two flags and wearing his military uniform.
Courtesy of the Indiana National Guard
Brigadier General Lawrence "Larry" Muennich has served as Assistant Adjutant General in the Indiana National Guard since February 2024.

Gov.-elect Mike Braun made his final cabinet appointment this week, choosing Brigadier General Larry Muennich to lead the Indiana National Guard.

Muennich currently serves as Assistant Adjutant General for the Indiana National Guard. His promotion comes as Adjutant General Dale Lyles announced last month that he will step down early next year.

READ MORE: Gov.-elect Mike Braun's cabinet nearly complete as Gloria Sachdev, Anthony Scott join team

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Muennich’s military career spans more than three decades, almost all of it with the Guard in Indiana.

And Braun also touted his private sector experience — Muennich worked for nearly 20 years for General Electric and GE Appliances in various leadership roles.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Public Affairs Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith