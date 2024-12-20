Gov. Eric Holcomb reflects on legacy as eight years in office comes to a close

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he hopes he’ll be best remembered for his steady approach to leading Indiana as his eight years in office comes to a close.

Holcomb said he understands that not everyone views his time leading the state favorably. But he said he hopes people will think of his calm demeanor.

“Not too far up, not too far down,” Holcomb said. “Focused on the job that we had, not maybe the next job.”

Holcomb touts Indiana’s economic growth during his eight years. But his economic development strategy has been the subject of much criticism.

His critics particularly note what they view as Indiana's focus on luring large, out-of-state companies — instead of focusing on existing, in-state businesses.

Holcomb said there’s no truth to that criticism.

“If you really dig in and look at the facts, what someone would learn is most of the business that goes on is small-, medium-sized business — every single week we're doing these deals,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said the number of expansions of existing businesses far outnumber bringing in new companies from out of state.

The Republican said the biggest regrets of his eight years in office involve support for pregnant Hoosiers and key health metrics.

Holcomb tried multiple legislative sessions to pass workplace protections for pregnant people. And while he installed them for state government employees, he could never get enough Republican lawmakers to go along.

“I wish there was a way that I could have been more persuasive on that front,” Holcomb said. “I wish there was more that we could do to break through, to improve.”

READ MORE: Gov.-elect Mike Braun releases detailed policy agenda as he prepares to take office

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Holcomb said he also regrets not improving more on Indiana’s infant and maternal mortality rates. Despite significant focus, the state still ranks among the worst in the country for those metrics.

There’s likely no area that Holcomb received more criticism than his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the governor said he has no regrets on that front.

“I wouldn't have retreated from anything that we did,” Holcomb said. “And I don't regret any decision that we made because we were trying to make the right decision every single day. And that's what we were motivated by.”

Holcomb said he believes there is a “silent majority” who appreciated his calm, steady approach to handling the pandemic.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.