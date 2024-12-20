Lawmakers list education funding as priority. But Republicans, Democrats split on vouchers

Lawmakers list education funding as one of their top priorities for the upcoming legislative session. However, Democrats and Republicans are deeply divided on how to distribute that funding.

Republicans want to expand Indiana’s voucher program to implement universal school choice. That would remove any income limits on the program and expand it to all Hoosier families.

House Education Chair Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis) said it’s important to provide students and their families with options.

“House Republicans are very committed to universal choice. Choice is something we’ve been championing for a number of years,” he said.

Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond), chair of the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development, said universal voucher programs are popular across the country.

“School choice, or parental choice, is top on the list. It really doesn’t make a difference whether you’re Republican or Democrat. It was parental choice for the outcomes of their students,” he said.

Democrats are not in agreement with Republicans about voucher expansion. They said they would rather focus on funding public schools.

Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) said expanding the voucher program is giving money to families who are already well-off.

“Why are we rescuing those who are not at risk while we ignore those who are?” he said.

The majority of students who received school vouchers in Indiana already attended private schools. The number of students receiving vouchers whose families make more than $200,000 also increased significantly this year after lawmakers raised the income eligibility in 2023.

Some Democrats have also expressed concerned a lack of accountability standards for private schools that receive public voucher dollars. Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis) said there isn’t enough oversight for voucher schools.

“These schools that are accepting vouchers, that are private schools but are getting our tax dollars, can turn away students for a variety of reasons. And we’re not monitoring that,” she said.

Hunley said public schools provide services for students with disabilities and English language learners — services private schools aren’t required to provide. She urged other lawmakers to prioritize funding public schools over approving universal school choice.

