Clinics that expand access to mental health, substance use treatment receive official certification

Last year, Indiana was one of just 10 states chosen as part of a federal demonstration program to increase access to mental health and substance use disorder resources.

The state’s eight pilot sites received their designations as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics at the beginning of 2025.

These clinics are designed to ensure people can quickly access “coordinated comprehensive behavioral health care,” regardless of age, place of residence or ability to pay.

Laurie Nafziger is the president and CEO of Oaklawn, which is one of the pilot sites. She said this program fills a gap between outpatient and inpatient services.

“It's kind of, if you will, the urgent care part of the behavioral health continuum that's been missing,” Nafziger said. “And so now we have mobile crisis. We have the crisis center for that in-between to be responsive.”

Nafziger said Oaklawn has been working towards this goal for three years, but she’s excited to officially have the designation.

“We're always looking for ways to do it better,” Nafziger said. “It makes sense to have standards and to be part of something bigger made sense.”

Nafzinger said the larger goal of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model is to create a national standard for what “good” behavioral health and substance use treatment looks like.

“Up until now, behavioral health services throughout America have really been state by state, which has some benefits,” Nafzinger said. “But the issue with that is that every state is different and there is no accountability at a federal level and no way to make the case to the public, at a national level.”

The model of care requires “comprehensive” services to be available so people don’t have to “piece together” support across multiple providers. A key component of the program is care coordination, which is provided to help people navigate mental and physical health care, social services and other systems.

These clinics are also required to provide crisis services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They are also required to provide routine outpatient care within 10 business days.

Nafzinger said that finding the staff for this model was a big competent of making sure Oaklawn is successful.

“We have staff here, support professionals and therapists, who really like this kind of work, who like the flexibility and knowing that every day will be different,” Nafzinger said. “And others, it was — that's a tough sell.”

Now that Oaklawn is able to provide services 24/7, if someone calls to request services, they no longer have to wait. They can go into the crisis center and get assess, and directed to the correct level of care.

“There's been some truth to it, like ‘I can't get into Oaklawn’ or ‘It's hard to get in. It's hard to get to services,’” Nafzinger said. “I've always felt that, so to be more responsive now is incredibly satisfying.”

One of the biggest drivers behind this program, on a state and national level, is accountability — which is why pilot sites like Oaklawn are preparing to collect a lot of data.

Zoe Frantz, the president and CEO of the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers, said there are a number of metrics that will determine how well this program works in Indiana.

“Prior to this program, we were looking at, in some cases, a six to eight week length to see individuals who have mental health and substance use needs,” Frantz said. “We are now able to see folks and same day access are at that moment of crisis. That right there, the number one success indicator.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Even before these sites officially received their designation, Indiana was getting the benefit of crisis services. Frantz said there is already data to show there’s been a return on investment in the first year of crisis services in Indiana jails. She also said there’s been a return on investment when it comes to hospitalizations and keeping people engaged in treatment.

“Those are really the three, as well as reducing suicides in our state and continuing to reduce the overdose rate,” Frantz said. “Those are all metrics long term that I see significantly improving in the state of Indiana.”

Legislation that took effect in 2023 allowed the Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction to apply for participation in the federal demonstration program.

Frantz said Indiana was an “ideal” state for that demonstration because several facilities known as Community Mental Health Centers had received planning grants to work toward the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model.

Frantz said those metrics the pilot sites are collecting right now are vital to the future of the program. She said as the demonstration continues the state will be able to see the outcomes that are reported.

“We can get our legislature on board for continued fiscal support,” Frantz said. “Then we will be looking to add the additional 16 Community Mental Health Centers. But the end vision is 2027. All 24 Community Mental Health Centers will be a [Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic] come 2027.”

That plan plays into Indiana's goal to continue building out its crisis response system.

“It is the long-term sustainable-plan for crisis,” Frantz said. “Without certified community behavioral health clinics and that long term model. Our crisis services will not be able to sustain because crisis services do not have a current payment structure or current support.”

Frantz said the program took a lot of statewide collaboration and coordination with federal partners. She said she expects that need for collaboration to continue as the program grows.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.