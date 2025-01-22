© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We have encountered some issues with the manufacturer that produces the HD Radio equipment needed to complete our upgrades on WBAA Jazz 101.3 FM HD2. Unfortunately, WBAA Jazz HD2 will be off the air until the end of January. This has not impacted WBAA News AM 920 or WBAA Classical 101.3 FM. You can still listen to WBAA Jazz online at wbaa.org/listen-on-air and with the WBAA app. Thank you for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.

Latest Braun executive orders target health care affordability, transparency

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 22, 2025 at 1:55 PM EST
Mike Braun speaks into a microphone in his office. Braun is a White man, balding with gray hair. He is wearing glasses and a dark blazer over a white shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Mike Braun made tackling health care costs a leading campaign issue.

Gov. Mike Braun signed a series of executive orders Wednesday that aim to make health care more “affordable, accessible and transparent.”

The orders include directing state agencies to prioritize addressing surprise billing, pharmacy benefit managers and high drug prices.

Braun said he wants to bring clarity to an “opaque system” in which hospitals blame insurers and insurers blame hospitals.

“The fact is, they’re both complicit in a system that keeps the consumer not engaged with his or her own well-being and especially how much it’s going to cost when you need remediation,” Braun said.

READ MORE: Braun's health care plan includes several policies that struggled or died at the Statehouse

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Braun is also ordering the state to evaluate the value of charity care provided by non-profit hospitals and how it compares to the tax savings those hospitals receive.

“A system that was constructed long ago, that has not been maybe held to the standard of what it was supposed to be about,” Braun said. “Probably archaic in this day and age, in terms of what might work better.”

Braun’s orders also include audits of Medicaid and the State Employee Health Plan, to ensure, as he said, that every dollar spent on health care is used efficiently.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Health & Science Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith