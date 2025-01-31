© 2025 WBAA
New disciplinary charges filed against Attorney General Todd Rokita

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 31, 2025 at 4:11 PM EST
Todd Rokita speaks at a campaign event. Rokita is a White man with dark hair. He is wearing a black suit, white shirt and red tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The Indiana Supreme Court reprimanded Attorney General Todd Rokita in 2023. A statement made by Rokita immediately after that reprimand are the primary source for new disciplinary charges leveled against Rokita by the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission.

Indiana’s attorney disciplinary commission has filed new discipline charges against Attorney General Todd Rokita.

The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission accuses the Republican official of dishonesty and making false statements to the Indiana Supreme Court.

In 2023, the state Supreme Court publicly reprimanded Rokita for his remarks about Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim. As part of that, the attorney general signed an affidavit admitting to violating professional conduct rules and accepting responsibility.

But in a statement following the reprimand, Rokita said he admitted to the misconduct to “save a lot of taxpayer money and distraction,” while maintaining he did nothing wrong.

The state disciplinary commission said that statement contradicts the signed affidavit and that Rokita’s statements since demonstrate his “lack of candor and dishonesty” to the Supreme Court. The commission is asking the court to discipline Rokita for professional misconduct.

READ MORE: Rokita accuses state disciplinary commission of 'aiding and abetting' his political opponents

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The case could go before a hearing officer in a public hearing. Ultimately, the Indiana Supreme Court will decide whether Rokita will be disciplined.

In a statement, Rokita accused the disciplinary commission of trying to silence him. He said he never contradicted the Supreme Court’s reprimand and that the disciplinary process is being politically weaponized against him.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
