Weekly Statehouse update: Online gaming legalization, moving municipal elections, test strips bill

Major gambling expansion takes its first steps. Municipal elections move to presidential election years in a Senate bill. And a bill decriminalizing fentanyl test strips clears a significant hurdle.

HB 1432: Various gaming matters

Legislation approved by a House committee would allow Indiana's existing casinos and racinos to offer casino-style games online and on mobile devices. It would also create a problem gambling program — with robust funding — that experts say would be a national leader on the issue.

The state’s casinos are split on HB 1432 — some worry online gaming will cannibalize brick-and-mortar casinos that support local workers and businesses.

SB 355: Municipal elections

A Senate committee-approved bill would move city and town elections to presidential election years. Proponents of SB 355 say it would save money and help improve turnout in races for mayors and local councils. But opponents worry those races would be buried under higher ballot offices.

SB 312: Exceptions to paraphernalia statutes

And under current law, test strips that check for the presence of controlled substances could be considered illegal paraphernalia.

A bill to decriminalize fentanyl test strips died in a Senate committee last session — but that same committee unanimously approved such a measure, SB 312, this week.

Braun's first State of the State

Gov. Mike Braun used his first State of the State address to make the case for his policy priorities to lawmakers and the public.

Those policies, rolled out in detail over the last several weeks, are headlined by property tax reform and addressing high health care costs.

The governor also used his first State of the State speech to highlight priorities he’s already acting on: government reform, supporting federal immigration enforcement, a refocus of state economic development work, and ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in state government.

On that last topic, nearly every member of the Black Legislative Caucus attended a "unity" rally instead of the State of the State. Harris said while others also declined to attend the speech, the rally was get attention for the importance of DEI initiatives.

