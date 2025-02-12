© 2025 WBAA
School board candidates forced to declare partisan labels, with nonpartisan option, under House bill

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 12, 2025 at 3:05 PM EST
Candidates stand behind podiums on a stage. A sign that reads "Carmel Clay School Board Debate" hangs above them.
Lee V. Gaines
/
WFYI
From left to right: Carmel Clay School Board candidates Jon Shapiro, Dina Ferchmin, Robin Clark and Kris Wheeler on stage during a debate on Sept. 30, 2024 at the Palladium Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Ferchmin, who lost the 2024 race, testified in favor of a House bill to force school board candidates to have a partisan label.

School board candidates would be forced to have a partisan label on the general election ballot under legislation approved by a House committee Wednesday.

The measure doesn’t require candidates to run in partisan primaries — which the Senate version does — but it does have rules around candidate labels.

If school board candidates want to run as Democrats or Republicans, they have to have voted with that party in the two most recent primary elections, or have permission from their county party chair.

They can also choose to appear on the ballot as independents or nonpartisan.

Those who testified in support of HB 1230 were all conservatives, many of whom accused candidates of deceiving voters. Juanita Albright is on the school board in Hamilton County.

“The decisions made by school boards are inherently political and voters deserve to have more information regarding candidates when they go to the polls,” Albright said.

But Michael Langford staunchly disagrees. Langford, who serves on the Avon School Board, said he’s not hiding from voters; he’s nonpartisan.

“Deciding bus contracts and bus drivers who are hired, deciding what we need to do for our special needs children and what we need to expand our vocational programs — I guess I don’t see that as a Republican or Democratic issue,” Langford said.

Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith also testified on the bill, his first time doing so since taking office. He said it’s about transparency and denied that forcing candidates to declare partisanship would create division.

“Those who push back, I just say I think you’re trying to hide something,” Beckwith said. “It looks like you don’t want people to know what you really believe.”

The bill advanced to the House floor along partisan lines.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Education Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
