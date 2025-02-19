House Republicans reject all Democratic floor amendments to budget bill

House Republicans rejected every effort by Democrats Wednesday to adjust the state budget bill.

Some of the proposed changes to HB 1001 would’ve provided more dollars for pre-K, child care and teacher salaries.

While Democrats offered a significant amendment that included their own version of the state budget, they also offered individual proposals on targeted issues.

That includes an initiative to help first-time home buyers, stopping an expansion of the state’s private school vouchers and a gun safety program.

Rep. Mike Andrade (D-Munster) said that last one only costs $100,000 — in a $46 billion budget.

“It’s not a lot of money when you think about the lives that we could save and help,” Andrade said.

READ MORE: House GOP budget includes 2 percent increases for K-12, Braun's agency cuts — but no new tax cuts

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

But House Republican budget architect Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) said this budget is a tight one.

“If we had the dollars, I can say — some of those ideas aren’t all bad,” Thompson said.

Thompson did tell Andrade he’d work with him as the session advances on the gun safety program.

All of the Democrats’ amendments were rejected along party lines.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.