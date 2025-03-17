Gov. Mike Braun joins Statehouse rally pressuring lawmakers to make significant property tax cuts

Gov. Mike Braun spoke to a crowd of a couple hundred people at the Statehouse Monday who were rallying for property tax relief — or, in many cases, the elimination of property taxes altogether.

The event was led by conservative local radio hosts who repeatedly called on the crowd to vote out lawmakers who didn’t back significant relief.

Braun told the cheering crowd down the hallway from the House and Senate chambers that people “need to get their minds right about real property tax relief.”

“They say they’re not hearing it,” Braun said. “Well, they’re going to be hearing it after today, if they haven’t before.”

The rally featured the lieutenant governor, state lawmakers and local officials like Marshall County Commissioner Jesse Bohannon, who had a message for his fellow local leaders.

“We cannot fight this. It is inevitable,” Bohannon said. “Let’s get behind it and help it get done right.”

The rally specifically called out Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) and House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton), with the crowd chanting “primary, primary, primary.”

Legislative debate over property tax relief, largely contained in SB 1, will continue the rest of session.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.