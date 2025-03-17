© 2025 WBAA
Indiana's labor force participation rate continues to grow for the eighth month in a row

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published March 17, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT
A red and white NOW HIRING sign is placed in the window of a business. To its right, a smaller HELP WANTED sign is wedged into a tall narrow window with Apply Inside written in neat handwriting.
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
For January, Indiana’s labor force participation rate was 63.8 percent.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate has grown steadily for the eighth month in a row. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Workforce. New preliminary data shows this rate is slightly above the national average.

The labor force participation rate is a measure of working age Hoosiers who either have jobs or are actively looking for work. For January, the state’s labor force participation rate stood at 63.8 percent. That’s more than one point higher than the national rate for January: 62.6 percent.

Last June, the rate was 62.4 percent and since then it has grown nearly a point and a half.

Indiana's unemployment rate in January remained stagnant at 4.4 percent. This rate has stayed the same since last September.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
Timoria Cunningham
