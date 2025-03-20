Off-campus religious instruction for high schoolers sparks renewed debate among lawmakers

A proposal that could increase the amount of time high school students leave school for religious instruction sparked concern among some lawmakers.

Part of SB 255 would remove the current time limit for off-campus religious instruction for high school students. Instead, they could attend religious instruction for the length of one elective course each week, even if that course is an hour every day.

Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) is the bill’s author. He said he wants religious instruction to replace an elective course in students’ schedules.

“In my view, it’s better to substitute that class rather than miss the class,” he said.

But other lawmakers disagree, especially as high school students work toward Indiana's new diploma and achievement seals.

“You’re giving up a whole course,” said Rep. Tanya Pfaff (D-Terre Haute). “I understand you don’t want them to leave half the time. I get that. But your law changes this and allows a kid to leave, in my school corporation, every single day for a 50-minute class time.”

Rep. Vernon Smith (D-Gary) said students who take religious instruction all four years could lose up to eight credits.

“There are so many requirements. I don’t think a school would have that many electives [to spare], because there are other things students would need to take as electives as well,” he said.

Deery said students could make up some courses like gym in the summer if there’s not enough room in their schedules.

“I’m trying to avoid having students miss instruction time for a class period that they’re signed up for,” he said. “The current law doesn’t allow them to do that.”

Pfaff said Indiana currently prioritizes summer school funding for reading remediation courses for elementary students. She said academic courses should take precedence during school hours instead of out-of-school religious instruction.

The bill also addresses STEM teacher licensing and the timeframe for when schools must alert parents to bullying incidents. Lawmakers did not vote on the bill in committee this week.

