The WBAA Classical 101.3 and WBAA News 105.9 tower will be undergoing major work starting on March 7th to enhance and strengthen the tower. The work is expected to continue until approximately March 30th. Most of the work will be done while the stations are at full power, but there will be times where we will need to reduce power or be off the air so that crews can work safely. We thank you for your patience while this work is completed. You can still listen to WBAA Classical and WBAA News online or via the WBAA mobile app.

Off-campus religious instruction for high schoolers sparks renewed debate among lawmakers

IPB News | By Kirsten Adair
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:47 PM EDT
A Bible sits on top of a grammar textbook.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
SB 255 would remove the 120-minute cap per week for high school students to leave school to attend religious instruction. Instead, they would be able to leave for the same amount of time as an elective course.

A proposal that could increase the amount of time high school students leave school for religious instruction sparked concern among some lawmakers.

Part of SB 255 would remove the current time limit for off-campus religious instruction for high school students. Instead, they could attend religious instruction for the length of one elective course each week, even if that course is an hour every day.

Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) is the bill’s author. He said he wants religious instruction to replace an elective course in students’ schedules.

“In my view, it’s better to substitute that class rather than miss the class,” he said.

But other lawmakers disagree, especially as high school students work toward Indiana's new diploma and achievement seals.

“You’re giving up a whole course,” said Rep. Tanya Pfaff (D-Terre Haute). “I understand you don’t want them to leave half the time. I get that. But your law changes this and allows a kid to leave, in my school corporation, every single day for a 50-minute class time.”

Rep. Vernon Smith (D-Gary) said students who take religious instruction all four years could lose up to eight credits.

“There are so many requirements. I don’t think a school would have that many electives [to spare], because there are other things students would need to take as electives as well,” he said.

Deery said students could make up some courses like gym in the summer if there’s not enough room in their schedules.

“I’m trying to avoid having students miss instruction time for a class period that they’re signed up for,” he said. “The current law doesn’t allow them to do that.”

Pfaff said Indiana currently prioritizes summer school funding for reading remediation courses for elementary students. She said academic courses should take precedence during school hours instead of out-of-school religious instruction.

The bill also addresses STEM teacher licensing and the timeframe for when schools must alert parents to bullying incidents. Lawmakers did not vote on the bill in committee this week.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.
