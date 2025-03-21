© 2025 WBAA
Utilities may charge for nuclear pre-construction costs under bill sent to governor's desk

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published March 21, 2025 at 3:02 PM EDT
A graphic compares the size of a traditional nuclear power plant to a small modular nuclear reactor.
Markus Distelrath
/
Pixabay
Senate Bill 424 would subsidize the development of small modular nuclear reactors.

A bill to subsidize the development of small modular nuclear reactors now waits for the governor’s signature.

Senate Bill 424 allows an Indiana utility to pass along some of the pre-construction costs to their customers — even if the plant never gets finished. So far, none of the ones in the U.S. have.

One federally-funded project was canceled in 2023 after more than a decade of work and nearly $9 billion in costs.

READ MORE: House passes measure to bolster nuclear, retain coal for AI data centers on utility customer dime

The legislation is one of several proposed this year to ensure AI data centers coming into Indiana have the massive amount of power they need to operate.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele