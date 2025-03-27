© 2025 WBAA
Indiana House Democrats propose property tax relief they call a 'happy medium'

WBAA | By Brandon Smith
Published March 27, 2025 at 3:15 PM EDT
Greg Porter is a Black man, bald with a white goatee. He is wearing glasses and a black suit. Phil GiaQuinta is a White man with light-colored hair. He is wearing glasses and a blue suit.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis), left, speaks on the floor of the Indiana House while House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne), right, looks on.

Indiana House Democrats have a property tax reform proposal they say is a “happy medium” between relief for homeowners and support for local governments and schools.

Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis) plans to offer a package of amendments to SB 1. That includes provisions to:

  • Cap, at 1 percent, the amount property tax bills can grow for people aged 65 and older
  • Freeze property taxes for disabled veterans
  • Create a homestead tax credit for homeowners
  • increase the tax deduction for renters from $3,000 to $5,000
  • Create a first-time homebuyer down payment grant program, with awards up to $25,000

“I don’t want to continue to disappoint homeowners, particularly our seniors and young people in the state of Indiana,” Porter said.

READ MORE: Gov. Mike Braun joins Statehouse rally pressuring lawmakers to make significant property tax cuts

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said the Democrats’ proposal ensures property tax relief is centered on the right place.

“Just basically focusing on homeowners versus corporations is the biggest takeaway," GiaQuinta said.

Debate over property tax reform will continue the rest of session.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
